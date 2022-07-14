Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina Dilaik plays a prank on Rajiv Adatia as he reads his letter for Rohit Shetty

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 is currently being shot in Cape Town, South Africa. Every weekend, the audiences get to see their favourite celebs performing some gruesome stunts. The competition of this season is intensifying more than ever with every episode. The dapper host Rohit Shetty will bring twists and turns at every step to ensure this year’s promise ‘Bachke kahan jayega, khatra kahi se bhi aayega’. With the thrilling stunts, the viewers will also be treated to a power-packed punch of entertainment. In the upcoming episode, Rubina Dilaik will be pulling a prank on Rajiv Adatia, which will make everyone laugh out loud.

Rajiv Adatia is not just giving his best in performing stunts but is also trying to stay true to the oath he took at the beginning of the show to learn Hindi. Rajiv has successfully learned ‘Muhavres’ in the past episodes and will now be seen surprising the action master and host, Rohit Shetty with his magnificent Hindi.

This weekend, Rajiv writes a heartfelt letter to host Rohit Shetty with the intent to show off his skills. Oblivious to Rubina’s mischief, Rajiv starts reading it out, and to his shock, everyone bursts out laughing. As he keeps going on, he finds out that some of the keywords have been replaced, and that has changed the entire meaning of what Rajiv wanted to say. Post all the laughter, it was revealed that it was Rubina Dilaik who was the mastermind behind this prank, quite similar to the scene in Amir Khan’s move 3 idiots.

The thrilling action and laughter will unfold

