Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal and others enjoy their day off in Cape Town; Watch

Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12' is all set to take you on an adventurous ride. The contestants of this season will be seen performing gruesome stunts. The promos of the show are giving us a glimpse of the stunts we can expect in this season. The participants are also sharing their pictures and videos on their social media handles to stay connected with fans.

The contestants have been capturing all the unique experiences and are sharing them with their fans. Today, Pratik took to his Instagram account and shared several pictures along with Faisal Shaikh, Rubina Dilaik and Rajiv Adatia. Sharing these photos, Pratik wrote, "Day off is not a day off. But nevertheless Shukar hai". Rubina Dilaik has also shared a video along with Faisal Shaikh in which the two can be seen grooving and sharing this clip, she captioned, "Thats How we kickstart our day".

Chetna Pande also shared a video on her Instagram and gave us a glimpse of her fun time. Sharing this video, she captioned, "Always have fun … The ultimate Rule".

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 shoot will happen extensively for about 2 months in Cape Town. The contestants of the show are Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Kanika Mann, Pratik Sehajpal, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, Jannat Zubair. Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 will start airing on the Television screens from 2nd July every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm on Colors TV.

