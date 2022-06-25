Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina Dilaik reveals the reason behind not asking Abhinav Shukla for any tips

Rubina Dilaik is known to be one of the most beautiful and talented actresses in the telly town. The actress rose to fame with the show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. After her successful stint in Bigg Boss 14, the actress is back in another reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. She is deemed to be among the strongest contestants for the season, along with other contestants like Jannat Zubair, Mohit Malik, Pratik Sehajpal, Tushar Kalia, etc. Rubina’s husband Abhinav Shukla was in the last season of the show. Rubina recently shared her reason for not taking any tips from him.

Rubina’s husband Abhinav Shukla participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and gave an impressive performance. While Rubina’s fans may have expected her to take tips from Abhinav, the diva has made a surprising revelation that she has sought no advice from him.

Rubina shared, “I think everybody has their own set of fears and challenges to overcome. ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ is a show that tests your mental strength and character like none other, and nothing can really prepare you for it. The only thing that you can do in the face of such challenges is to think and act on your feet, which is exactly what I’m aiming to do in Cape Town.”

With her fans’ never-ending support by her side, Rubina has certainly established herself as a promising candidate of this season. She is also seen having a gala time in Cape Town with other contestants. She often shares pictures and video of the fun activities they do apart from shoot.

