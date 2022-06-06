Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina Dilaik shares first glimpse with Rohit Shetty as shoot begins in Cape Town

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is one of the most popular and highly awaited stunt reality shows on TV screens. The show has been a massive hit among the audience for the last 11 seasons and the fans are eagerly waiting for the upcoming season. The contestants and host of the Rohit Shetty have already reached the shoot location and as per the latest post of Rubina Dilaik, the shoot will begin today. Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik has shared a post with Rohit Shetty as she gave a sneak peek into the fun-filled shoot.

In the post shared by Rubina Dilaik, the Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress shared a post on social media from Cape Town. The actress looks stunning as she had sported an orange full sleeves crop top along with matching high waist flared trousers. She has also sported a floral hairband and sunglasses. She is seen walking along with Rohit Shetty, who had sported a traditional print jacket with white trousers. She captioned, “Aa Rahe hain Hum, Dhamaal machane kuch is style mein……. Shoot begins for the most thrilling , adventure packed season of Khatro Ke Khiladi.”

See here post here- CLICK

In another post of the upcoming adventure reality show, stunt director and show host Rohit Shetty is seen making a grand entry at the shoot. He is seen standing on a helicopter, which is seen heading towards the shoot location. Rohit Shetty had shared the post on social media with the caption, “Time to go crazy, wild, raw and real once again! KHATRON KE KHILADI!! Shoot begins!”

“Well, he very rightly said that any analysis or any advice from my side would be of no use for you, because you are going to experience the task in your own way. He has his own set of fears, strengths and limitations, and I have my own. So there is no such formula that you can pass on, and I think that’s rightly said,” says Rubina in a recent interview with Pinkvilla, regarding her husband Abhinav Shukla.

Also read- Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rohit Shetty arrives on helicopter, Says 'Time to go crazy & wild' as shoot begins