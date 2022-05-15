Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina Dilaik to Shivangi Joshi, 13 confirmed contestants of Rohit Shetty's show

One of the most popular shows on Indian television, Khatron Ke Khiladi is all set to enter its new season. This reality stunt-based show has a massive fan following, and this season will be as promising as the earlier seasons have been till now. Like every year, this season will also see an interesting mix of celebrities turn into contestants, who fight their worst fears in Cape Town for the trophy, and the demi-god of action, Rohit Shetty will host this season as well. COLORS will likely premiere the new season in August this year.

A source close to the development had recently informed Pinkvilla that Rohit along with all the contestants will leave for South Africa around May 27th, and will be there for approximately 55 days - till the mid of July. All the contestants will also meet up once for a meeting in Mumbai before they leave for KKK 12’s shoot, and will quarantine for four days in Cape Town before they start filming for the show.

Now we have curated a list of the confirmed 13 contestants who are ready to conquer their phobias and survive the gruesome stunts in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. And they are:

1. Rubina Dilaik

2. Chetna Pande

3. Sriti Jha

4. Shivangi Joshi

5. Mohit Malik

6. Nishant Bhatt

7. Pratik Sehajpal

8. Rajiv Adatia

9. Tushar Kalia

10. Faisal Shaikh (Mr. Faisu)

11. Erika Packard

12. Kanika Mann

13. Aneri Vajani

Well, the audiences are definitely going to be on the edge of their seats to see who wins the trophy. The last season of Khatron Ke Khiladi saw famous television celebrities as participants and was conducted in South Africa. Last year, Shweta Tiwari, Divyanka Tripathi, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Aastha Gill, Arjun Bijlani, Varun Sood, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Vishal Aditya Singh, Anushka Sen, Mahekk Chahal, and Sana Makbul had participated. Arjun Bijlani was declared the winner.

