Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi, Sriti Jha, Jannat Zubair & more bond in Cape Town; PICS

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 will soon be airing on our television screens. Yes, popular filmmaker Rohit Shetty will soon be back with a new set of celebrity contestants who will face their fears and perform daredevil stunts to compete against each other in this fun reality show. Currently, the contestants are in Cape Town, where they are shooting for the reality show. This time around, known faces from the television industry like Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, and more will be seen conquering their fears. Speaking of which, last night, Jannat took to her Instagram space and shared a slew of pictures with her fellow contestants as they bond in the South African city.

A few hours back, Jannat took to her Instagram space and shared a couple of photos and a video, featuring her fellow KKK 12 contestants. In the first selfie, one can see Sriti, Nishant Bhat, and Tushar Kalia smile for a selfie with Jannat, as they stood somewhere outdoors. In the second selfie, we see Jannat with Rubina, Shivangi, and Aneri Vajani, as the ladies pose for a sun-kissed photo. In the next story, we see Rajiv Adatia and Jannat together. The later gets shocked as Rajiv screams into her ear that it’s so cold.

Recently, Colors TV dropped a couple of promos on their official social media platforms where Rubina and Sriti can be seen doing tasks. While Rubina tries to hold a frog in the palm of her hand, Sriti is seen walking on a tightrope with a snake wrapped around her neck.

Apart from the aforementioned, the other celeb contestants on this season of Khatron Ke Khiladi include, Chetna Pande, Mohit Malik, Pratik Sehajpal, Faisal Shaikh (Mr. Faisu), Erika Packard, and Kanika Mann.

