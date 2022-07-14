Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina Dilaik shows her funny 'Fear Fanda' dance; Rajiv Adatia pens a thoughtful note

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has become one of the most-watched shows on TV screens since its launch. The show is hosted by action director Rohit Shetty and he is hosting the show for the seventh season this year. It is being shot in Cape Town, South Africa and the stunts for the season are a level higher than last year in terms of adventure and thrill. The contestants are trying to perform their level best in each task assigned to them.

Apart from this, the contestants' BTS photos and videos are going viral as soon as they are up on the internet. They are regularly keeping their followers updated on their whereabouts. Speaking about today, Rubina Dilaik shared another video of her on her social media handle. Taking to her Instagram account, Rubina shared a video in which the actress shows how she runs away when she is asked to wear the 'Fear Fanda'. Sharting this clip, Rubina captioned, "My #kkk12 , Fear Fanda dance".

On the other hand, Rajiv Adatia shares a picture of himself and pens a thoughtful note in the caption. Rajiv wrote, "The mind is the strongest vessel that can overcome and conquer anything. Once you have control over that you have won!!".

The contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 are Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Kanika Mann, Pratik Sehajpal, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, and Jannat Zubair. The 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, hosted by Rohit Shetty, premiered on 2nd July 2022.

