Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’s Aneri Vajani on her girl-next-door vibe: For makers, I am very relatable to character

Aneri Vajani is a known face of the telly industry, who has worked in numerous TV shows. She started her acting career with Kaali – Ek Punar Avatar, and currently, she is showing her adventurous side on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The Anupamaa actress spoke to ETimes TV about the negative comments she faces online for her weight, and how her looks makes her perfect for the makers of the shows to cast her for roles.

Aneri Vajani talks about getting body shamed, “Honestly, I never bother about these mean body shaming remarks. I sometimes tell them that “Angoor nahi mile toh angoor khatte” even if they want, they can’t be and same goes for me. I can’t be like anyone else. Everyone is different. I have always tried my best that my work should speak and not me. I really don’t care, I feel I am just blessed with good genes. I can gain weight whenever I want, and If I want to lose weight, I can do that too very easily. Others might have to go to the gym for 2/3 hours but for me I just have to exercise for 30 minutes. Being slim and being unfit are two different things. I am slim but I am not unfit.”

Aneri further opened up about how makers cast her because of her girl-next-door and raw vibe, " I don’t look like a model. I give a very girl-next-door, raw vibe. When people look at me, they get that vibe from me and they like that aspect about me. The rawness that I’ve about me, I want it to stay with me forever. Not everyone is blessed with a good body in the world. There are many people who do not have the perfect body, so that is where I crack it because I can just easily fit into that normal girl zone. For the makers I am very relatable to the character that they are going to offer me. For me the job becomes easy."

Aneri Professional life

The actress has worked in numerous shows including Kaali – Ek Punar Avatar, Crazy Stupid Ishq, Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, Beyhadh, Pavitra Bhagya, Anupamaa and presently she is seen in Rohit Shetty hosted show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

Also read- Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Aneri Vajani on staying physically & mentally strong: I'm thin but not unfit