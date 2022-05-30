Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’s Chetna Pande says ‘I am doing this show for my father’; Appreciates host Rohit Shetty

Chetna Pande is one of the contestants in the upcoming season of the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. She is a famous name in the entertainment industry and has been part of some successful projects. Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 shoot is going to start very soon and the contestants, along with host Rohit Shetty have set off for the venue in Cape Town. Ahead of the shoot, actress Chetna Pande opened up about her special reason for doing the show and shares excitement about working with Rohit Shetty again after the movie, Dilwale.

Chetna shared, "When I got the offer of Khatron Ke Khiladi I was very excited because I’ve been watching this show since the time it used to air as Fear Factor. I always wanted to do the show as I found it very interesting. I grew up like that. I was a National level badminton player and I was very active in sports. I am from the mountains, I’ve been raised doing trekking and been part of different adventurous activities. My dad brought me up like that. The day I signed the show, it was my dad’s birthday and I gave him this news. I am doing this show for my father, because he has worked very hard on me all my life and I now want to pay it back to him. In fact, he has told me naak kata ke mat aana… I am going to give my hundred percent and more than what I have," she said.

She also shared that she is very excited to work with Rohit Shetty sir again. She has worked with him in Dilwale and the experience she had on the sets of his show has been great. She said that she is going to meet him again but this time as a contestant and there is nothing better than this. She said, “He’s a fabulous human being, during Dilwale, he took care of everything and he’s amazing. I have always been his fan. Now, I am going to do all the tasks and stunts in front of him and it can’t get better than this.”

Chetna praised Rohit Shetty's hosting skills and stated that he makes contestants' journeys easy on KKK. She said that he is going to be there to guide her in doing all the stunts. She added that she has just had one hope from the show and it is Rohit Shetty sir. She added that she is going to listen to him because the way he motivates and guides the contestants to do the stunts, makes things easy for them.

