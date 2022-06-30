Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’s Nishant Bhat on show: People think Bigg Boss is tough, but this is more difficult

Nishant Bhat is an ace choreographer who came to the limelight with the reality show Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15. He is presently seen as a contestant on the reality show Khaton Ke Khiladi 12 and shooting in Cape Town, South Africa, along with other contestants and host Rohit Shetty. He recently opened up on his experience and injuries he incurred during the shoot, in an interview with Indian Express.

Nishant said, “I don’t know why it’s happening to me. Everyone is doing stunts and yet it’s just me who gets hurt. Har stunt pe laga hai mujhe (I got injured in every stunt). And it’s not just scratches but deep cuts. I think once the audience watches Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, they would realise the gravity. But I am also sure that people will laugh at the kind of injuries I got. I have been bitten by a crab and a pig. I mean I didn’t even know pigs could bite.”

He added, “I have given up on the injuries but otherwise I am really having fun. I must add that people think Bigg Boss is tough. Having done two seasons (Bigg Boss OTT and season 15), I can guarantee this is more difficult. Hawa nikal jaati hai. (You are left speechless.)."

Nishant Bhat was the runner-up of Bigg Boss OTT, which aired in 2021. He later appeared on Bigg Boss Season 15 and chose to walk away from the winner's trophy on the show's grand finale episode with a ₹10 lakh prize. Nishant also appeared on dance-reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 4.

Apart from Nishant, the show will also feature contestants Rubina Dilaik, Faisal Shaikh, Jannat Zubair, Mohit Malik, Chetna Pande, Kanika Mann, Pratik Sehajpal, Surbhi Jha, and Shivangi Joshi, among many others.

