Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’s Pratik Sehajpal feels overwhelmed as he hugs Mika Singh; VIDEO

Pratik Sehajpal rose to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss OTT which was hosted by Karan Johar and he was one of the finalists of the show. Being the finalist, he walked out of the show with a briefcase of money and got direct entry to Bigg Boss 15. Pratik is once again seen on the television screens in the stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The reality show is being hosted by blockbuster filmmaker Rohit Shetty. In this show, Pratik received an amazing response after his first stunt, and his bonding with other contestants has also been appreciated by his fans. The actor was eliminated from the show in previous episodes, but now the actor has re-entered the race as wild card contestant. The shoot of the show wrapped up few weeks ago and the actor recently shared a post where he is seen with Mika Singh.

Bigg Boss 15 fame Pratik Sehajpal recently shared a video of himself with Bollywood ace singer Mika Singh. He was last seen at his superhit reality show Swayamvar: Mike Di Vohti, which was won by his close friend Akansha Puri. Pratik was seen on drums while Mika is seen playing guitar in the video. He also hugged Mika Singh and he expressed gratitude for meeting him. Pratik wrote in the captions, “Bachpan se jinko dekh dekh ke bada hua aaj unke gale lagna is my achievement. Thank you @mikasingh paaji Love you paaji #PratikSehajpal #PratikFam.”

See video here-

Last week, Pratik Sehajpal was evicted after he aborted the elimination task. However, as per Pinkvilla's trusted sources, Pratik is all set to make a comeback on the reality show. He will be returning to compete with the other contestants. This news may bring a wave of excitement among Pratik Sehajpal's fans. Talking about the stunt that Pratik aborted, he felt dizzy and complained of vertigo after sitting on the rotator cliff which was set in the middle of the sea. There were three rotator cliffs and the contestant had to jump from one cliff to another and remove the flag one by one.

