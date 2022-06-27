Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’s Rubina Dilaik looks delightful as she flaunts her long tresses at golden hour; VIDEO

Rubina Dilaik is presently in Cape Town, South America for the shoot of the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The actress has taken part in the reality show hosted by Rohit Shetty, where the audience will get to see her fearless and adventurous side of her. The shoot for the show has already started and it will start airing in July. The actress is very active on social media and often shares pictures and videos from there with her fans. In her recent video, she is seen enjoying the warm sunlight in a beautiful green environment.

In the picture shared by the actress, she has recreated a trending reel on social media where someone removed her hairband and she is seen enjoying nature and flaunting her beautiful hair. She looks gorgeous in a light green floral crop top with puffy sleeves. She paired it with blue flared distressed denims and black sunglasses. She has also sported yellow shoes with the look as she is seen happily twirling the green field. She captioned, “Aaj Shayari ka mann hua…”

Bigg Boss 14 winner earlier shared the reason for not taking any tips from her husband Abhinav Shukla, who was part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She said, “I think everybody has their own set of fears and challenges to overcome. ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ is a show that tests your mental strength and character like none other, and nothing can really prepare you for it. The only thing that you can do in the face of such challenges is to think and act on your feet, which is exactly what I’m aiming to do in Cape Town.”

