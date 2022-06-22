Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’s Rubina Dilaik paints a pretty picture in pink; Calls herself ‘genie in a bottle’

Rubina Dilaik is one of the most popular actresses in the TV industry, who became a household name with the show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. The actress was also the winner of the reality show Bigg Boss 14. She is loved by fans for her fashionable looks and her strong personality. The stylish actress is very fond of experimenting with her looks and she often shares glimpses of the same on social media. She had recently sported bubblegum pink co-ord sets and shared pictures in some stylish poses.

In the post shared by the actress, she has sported a gorgeous pink embellished crop top, with one side puffed sleeve. She had paired it with pink palazzo pants. Rubina accessorized her looks with a choker-style pearl necklace and a high ponytail comprising some studs in the band. Her makeup is subtle and flawless, with a pink shade lipstick. She captioned, “I am a genie in a bottle, you gotta rub me the right way.”

See post here-

Rubina Dilaik is present in Cape Town, South Africa for the shoot of the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Rubina Dilaik has taken part in the show along with celebs like Shivangi Joshi, Mohit Malik, Jannat Zubair, Aneri Vajani, Kanika Mann, Pratik Sehajpal and others. In the promos, she is seen doing some daredevil tasks. The show will start airing from July 2.

She was earlier seen in the entertainment reality show The Khatra Khatra Show that was hosted by Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. She was seen doing some hilarious tasks in the show.

