Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Shivangi Joshi and Jannat Zubair denied permission to take their spot boys along?

The celebrity contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 have taken off to Cape Town for the shoot of this adventurous reality show. Celebrities are known to travel with their respective staff members to make their stay/event a smooth one. Female contestants, Shivangi Joshi and Jannat Zubair also wanted to take their spot boys along to Cape Town but were reportedly denied by the channel. Both these young actresses are immensely popular and have a large army of fans on social media and otherwise.

A report by Tellychakkar states that the channel denied permission to Shivangi Joshi and Jannat Zubair to bring their spot boys to Cape Town for the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. "The channel denied the requests of Shivangi Joshi and Jannat Zubair to take their spot boys along. These two actresses had requested since they generally travel with them. It looks like the budget of the show is tight," informed the source to the entertainment portal.

Talking about Khatron Ke Khiladi, the channel arranges for a full-fledged crew for the respective contestants. The show's host Rohit Shetty is also known to take utmost care of the contestants' safety and a medical assistance team, makeup team and everything else required for them is present on the set and the location.

Khatron Ke Khiladi is a much-loved reality show enjoyed by people of all age groups, and what makes it more enjoyable is the banter between Rohit Shetty and the contestants. The filmmaker, known for his wit, gives a taste of it to the audience and the contestants through this show.

Apart from Shivangi Joshi and Jannat Zubair, the list of contestants participating in the show this year are - Rubina Dilaik, Nishant Bhat, Rajiv Adatia, Mohit Malik, Chetna Pande, Erica Packard, Faisal Shaikh (Faisu), Tushar Kalia, Aneri Vajani, Sriti Jha, and Pratik Sehajpal.

