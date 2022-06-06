Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Shivangi Joshi begins shooting for the show; Shares a video along with Rohit Shetty

Khatron Ke Khiladi has been always the most popular reality show on TV and has a huge fan following. Every season numerous celebs and well-known personalities participate in the show and perform stunts to win the trophy. Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 also has an interesting set of contestants who are all geared up to channel their inner Khiladi on the show. All the contestants of this stunt-based reality show were recently spotted at the airport leaving for Cape Town, where the show is always filmed.

Today, as the contestants begin shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12, some have shared a glimpse of their first day of the shoot along with the daredevil host Rohit Shetty. Amongst them is Shivangi Joshi, who took to her Instagram handle and shared a video with Rohit Shetty and captioned it, "Shoot begins.." In this video, Shivangi can be seen all geared up to take up any challenge and perform the stunts. Fans in the comment section have expressed their excitement for Shivangi's first-ever reality show.

Rohit Shetty will be seen hosting the show for the seventh time this year. For the unversed, the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 are Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Munawar Faruqui, Kanika Mann, Pratik Sehajpal, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, Jannat Zubair among others.

Well, the audiences are definitely going to be on the edge of their seats to see who wins the trophy amongst these powerful contestants. Reportedly, the show will start airing on COLORS TV from 7th August.

Speaking bout Rohit Shetty's professional commitment, the host-director is busy with his upcoming web series which will soon air on Amazon Prime. While unveiling the first look of the show, Rohit mentioned on Instagram, “Our cop universe goes digital. And when we go Digital it has to be BIG. Proud to bring you India’s biggest Action series on Amazon prime.” This web show features Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi, and Shilpa Shetty in pivotal roles.

