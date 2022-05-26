Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Shivangi Joshi channels her inner 'RIDER' ahead of her first reality show; WATCH

Shivangi Joshi rose to stardom with her exceptional performance in one of the longest-running television shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress is all set to mark her debut in her first-ever reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. This year Shivangi will also be seen participating in the gruesome stunts of the show and the audience will witness the real avatar of their beloved actress. As she is all set to face the challenges on the show she shared a glimpse of her preparation for the show.

Shivangi Joshi's horse riding video:

Today Shivangi shared a video with her fans on her Instagram account where she can be seen learning a new adventurous ride for the show. She has achieved a task on her long wish list and learned to ride a horse. Sharing this video, she captioned, "This was long pending in my list. Happy to introduce to you, 'Baadshah', like his name and colour, he is white, pure, and a Baadshah by all means. #learning #horseriding" We can see Shivangi riding this horse like a pro and her fans are in awe of her dedication. Actress Surbhi Chandna has also dropped a comment and wrote, "Best wishes my baby girl".

Click here to see the video

Shivangi Joshi's career:

The actress was a part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for almost 6 years and gained massive audiences for her acting chops. Her chemistry with co-star Mohsin Khan on the show was adored by the fans and they were one of the most loved couples on-screen. However, her journey with this popular show ended on October 25, 2021, and later she was featured in another popular show Balika Vadhu 2. This show ended its TV version but later returned with a spin-off titled Balika Vadhu - Anandi Ka Naya Safar on Voot.

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 details:

Speaking of this reality stunt-based show, Khatron Ke Khiladi has a massive fan following and every year numerous celebs turn into contestants and fight their fears. The show is hosted by demi-god of action, Rohit Shetty. Apart from Shivangi, many popular names are going to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 and they are Rubina Dilaik, Aneri Vajani, Mohit Malik, Pratik Sehajpal, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, Jannat Zubair, Faisal Shaikh (Faisu), Chetna Pande, Sriti Jha, Tushar Kalia, Erika Packard, and Kanika Mann.

