Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Shivangi Joshi expresses her thought after eviction; Says 'I overcame few of my fears'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is among the most popular and most watched shows on TV screens. The shoot of the show was going on for past more than a month in Cape Town, South Africa. Every weekend, audiences get to see their favourite celebs performing gruesome stunts and the competition of this season is intensifying with each passing day. The whip of eviction has struck once again, and this time popular television actress ‘Shivangi Joshi’ has fallen prey to it.

Shivangi's first reality show was Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 and channeling her inner Khiladi she performed some daredevil stunts on the show. From being a sanskaari bahu of television to a daring contestant in Khatron Ke Khiladi, Shivangi Joshi’s transformation in the show has been remarkable. She has fearlessly squared up to all the challenges and risen under tremendous pressure. Shivangi has performed a plethora of stunts such as shock stunts, underwater stunts, and stunts with hyenas and creepy crawlies.

Speaking about her elimination stunt, despite feeling unwell, she completed the elimination stunt but lost to Pratik just by a second which led to the end of her journey. Expressing her thoughts after the eviction Shivangi Joshi said, "I am happy that I was a part of such a celebrated show. Since Khatron Ke Khiladi was my first reality show, during my stint here, I learnt how this all functions. I am glad I made some cool friends and reconnected with old ones. I overcame a few of my fears while being on this show and explored the beautiful city of Cape Town. I am happy that I came out more content with a lot of learnings and blessings from my well-wishers."

During the journey, Shivangi bonded well with her fellow contestants and spent her time off-screen getting to know them more. Till now there have been three evictions in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and they are Erica Packard, Aneri Vajani, and Shivangi Joshi. The 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, hosted by Rohit Shetty, premiered on 2nd July 2022.

