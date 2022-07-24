Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Shivangi Joshi gets evicted from Rohit Shetty's show

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Shivangi Joshi who is better known for her role of Anandi in Balika Vadhu 2, got eliminated from Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show this week. She became the third contestant to get evicted after Erika Packard and Aneri Vajani. To note, Rohit Shetty is hosting the reality show for the seventh time this year and the camp has been set in Cape Town. The contestants of this season performed some gruesome stunts. However, Shivangi Joshi had to bid adieu to the show.

Shivangi Joshi locked horns with Pratik Sehajpal and Kanika Mann for the elimination stunt. There was a dark box with 6 keys in it and three locks. The contestants have to switch on the light, find the right key and unlock it. While they do this, the stunt box keeps rotating and the contestant is covered with earthworms, crickets, and cockroaches. Shivangi performed the stunt first, Kanika Mann was asked to go second but she requested to go last and Pratik Sehajpal went second instead.

On the work front, Shivangi has appeared in several daily soaps including Balika Vadhu 2, Begusarai, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and others, She enjoys a massive fan following on social media as well and often gives her fans glimpses of her personal and professional lives on Instagram.

Talking about Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12, filmmaker Rohit Shetty is hosting the show for the seventh time this year and the show premiered on July 02. The contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 are Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Jannat Zubair, Kanika Mann, Pratik Sehajpal, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, Kanika Mann among others.

You can watch the show every Saturday and Sunday on Colors TV and Voot.

