Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Shivangi Joshi hops on Instagram trend with co-contestants Kanika Mann and Mohit Malik

Shivangi Joshi needs no introduction as she is one of the most popular actresses in the telly world. She came into the limelight with her role of Naira in the TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. In this show, she featured opposite Mohsin Khan, and the duo was adored by the audience. Later, she essayed the role of Anandi in the daily soap Balika Vadhu 2. Next, she has participated in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. To note, the shooting of the 12th season of the reality show has begun in Cape Town and like every year, this time too, audiences will see an interesting mix of celebrities and popular personalities who will compete for the trophy.

Meanwhile, in between shoots and stunts, Shivangi took out some time to groove to the latest Instagram trend with her co-contestants Kanika Mann and Mohit Malika. They adorably danced to the song 'Se Acabo (Remix)'. The actress opted for a yellow sweatshirt and has paired it with denim shorts. While sharing the reel, Shivangi wrote, "#kkk12".

Watch Shivangi Joshi's video here

For those unaware, Rohit Shetty will be seen hosting the show for the seventh time this year. The contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 are Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Munawar Faruqui, Kanika Mann, Pratik Sehajpal, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, Jannat Zubair among others.

As per the rumors, the promos of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 have been shot back on the 24th of May and they will soon be aired for the viewers The shoot of the show will happen extensively for about 2 months in Cape Town. Reportedly, the show will start airing on COLORS TV on 7th August.

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Jannat Zubair and Shivangi Joshi hop on 'Stop, Drop & Roll' viral trend; WATCH