Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Shivangi Joshi & Jannat Zubair get emotional as they lose their phones in a task

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, a stunt-based reality show, has become quite popular within a few days of its launch. The audience is liking the thrilling tasks and activities done by the contestants of the season. This week, Rohit Shetty announced 'Attyachari week' for the contestants where they will be performing torturous tasks. The contestants will be taken to Khatron boot camp where they have to stay in tents. Shivangi Joshi and Jannat Zubair will be seen performing insects and reptiles-based tasks, to save their mobile phones, but they ended up losing them. Shivangi Joshi gets emotional and breaks down as her mobile phone gets crushed as a punishment for failing to do the task.

Shivangi Joshi and social media influencer Jannat Zubair had to bid on their phone to survive themselves in the attyachari week. While the two fail to perform the insect-based task, their phone falls into the machine and gets destroyed right in front of them. The actresses get emotional and express their grief over the same.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame tells host Rohit Shetty that she no longer has anybody's contact info as her mobile phone broke. Fellow contestants console and calm her down.

The Attyachar week was full of adventurous yet difficult tasks that left the contestants breathless. While Jannat won the water task and got the advantage to sleep in the luxurious tent, Kanika, Sriti, Faisu, and Shivangi got to sleep in the Attyachari tent.

Further Rubina-Nishant, Tushar-Mohit, and Pratik-Rajiv performed the current-based task in pairs. While Rajiv and Pratik failed to even complete the task, Rubina and Nishant, on the other hand, entertained the contestants and won the task. As a result, they got an opportunity to sleep in a luxurious tent.

