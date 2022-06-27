Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Shivangi Joshi & Jannat Zubair groove together; Kanika Mann introduces her fur buddy

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is one of the most awaited shows of the season. The stunt reality show, hosted by Rohit Shetty has a massive fan following. The contestants for season 12 are quite an interesting mix, which includes Rubina Dilaik, Jannat Zubair, Pratik Sehajpal, Mr. Faisu, Chetna Pande, Sriti Jha, and Kanika Mann, among others. The contestants have formed a good friendship while shooting and staying together. Shivangi Joshi and Jannat Zubair recently shared a fun video dancing to a viral song. Kanika Mann also revealed her friendship with a dog post stunt.

In the post shared by Shivangi Joshi, she is seen dancing with Jannat Zubair on the trending song ‘Wait A Minute’ by Willow Smith. The actress looks adorable in sweatshirts and joggers. Her hair is tied up in a bun with a few flicks on the side. Jannat had sported a denim romper and white crop top.

See the video here- CLICK

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega actress also shared a video where she is seen riding a scooter with a dog sitting behind her. She is overjoyed to become friends with dogs in the show. She captioned, “Meet BRODY !! Dog stunt k baad socha ni tha dogs se dosti hogi meri kabhi What an experience it was !!”

See the video here- CLICK

Talking about Khatron Ke Khiladi, Rohit Shetty will be seen hosting the show for the seventh time this year. The contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 are Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Munawar Faruqui, Kanika Mann, Pratik Sehajpal, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, Jannat Zubair among others.

Also read- Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal and others enjoy their day off in Cape Town; Watch