Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Shivangi Joshi, Jannat Zubair & others recreate 'Itna Sundar Ladka' viral reel; Watch

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 will soon start airing on the television screens and will offer a glimpse to the audiences of their favourite celebs. The contestants have started shooting for the show along with director-host Rohit Shetty and will soon be seen performing the gruesome stunts to win the trophy. This year the show seems as promising as it has been till now but we are sure they have some extra fun and drama to entertain their loyal audiences.

As the contestants have started shooting for the show, it seems like all are having a lot of fun together and have been treating their fans with amazing pictures and videos. Today, Shivangi Joshi, who is one of the participants has shared a video along with her co-contestant Jannat Zubair. They can be seen recreating the viral reel and mimicking the dialogue with amazing expression. Jannat has also shared a video along with the other contestants on the same trending reel. In this video, Jannat has been accompanied by Rajiv Adatia and Sriti Jha as Jannat mimics the dialogue. Sharing this video, Jannat captioned, "Stunts ke baad". Rajiv Adatia has also shared a picture with the contestants of the show.

For the unversed, the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 are Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Munawar Faruqui, Kanika Mann, Pratik Sehajpal, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, Jannat Zubair among others.

The hearsay is that the promos of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 were shot back on the 24th of May, and they will soon be aired for the viewers to see. The contestants already have a very dedicated fan following and that should boost the prospects of the show further. The shoot of the show will happen extensively for about 2 months in Cape Town. Reportedly, the show will start airing on COLORS TV from 7th August.

