Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Shivangi Joshi, Sriti Jha & more shake a leg on Dhvani Bhanushali's 'Dynamite'; Watch

Shivangi Joshi is one of the most talented actresses in the telly industry. The actress came into the limelight with her role of Naira Singhania Goenka in the TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and became a household name. In this show, she featured opposite Mohsin Khan, and the duo was adored by the audience. The actress is now seen in her first-ever reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. This will be the first time the audience will get to know the real Shivangi Joshi. At present, she is in Cape Town shooting for the show and is connected with her fans through her social media handle.

Today, Shivangi shared a video along with her friends from the reality show on her Instagram account. In this clip, Shivangi can be seen dancing to Dhvani Bhanushali's song 'Dynamite'. Shivangi is dressed in an orange crop top and has taken a black jacket on it. She paired it with black pants and completed her look with a black hat. While Shivangi is dancing, we can see Sriti Jha and Erika Packard joining in between and dancing along with the actress.

Click here to watch Shivangi's video

Earlier, in a conversation with Pinkvilla, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress opened up about participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. She said, “I think people already know that I am a very happy person, but they haven't seen that anywhere". She further added, “So I am very excited for them to see the real side of me, and to see what all I can do. Because I am competitive and I am strong. So yes, I want to try everything and I am happy that everyone will be watching it.”

On the professional front, Shivangi Joshi has been part of some of the most successful shows like Beintehaa, Love By Chance, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, and Pyar Tune Kya Kiya.

The 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, hosted by Rohit Shetty, premiered on 2nd July 2022.

