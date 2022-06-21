Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: 'Shut Up & Bounce' with Shivangi Joshi and Jannat Zubair in Cape Town; Watch

Shivangi Joshi and Jannat Zubair are one of the most talented and renowned actresses in the telly world. Both the divas have a long successful history in the industry and have a huge following owing to their exceptional acting skills. Shivangi and Jannat have been a part of the most popular shows on-screen and are household names. The actresses are presently in Cape Town shooting for their first-ever reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. Along with performing dangerous stunts, they have been enjoying their time with other contestants on the show.

Today Shivangi Joshi shared a video along with Jannat on her Instagram handle. In this video, Shivangi and Jannat can be seen shaking a leg on Shilpa Shetty's popular song 'Shut Up & Bounce' from Dostana. Both look pretty and all decked up for the stunts as they dance in this video. Sharing this reel, Shivangi used captions like #seetageeta and #shinat and fans are going gaga over her captions. They have flooded the comment section with these hashtags and are enjoying their videos together.

About Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12:

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 shoot will happen extensively for about 2 months in Cape Town. The contestants of the show are Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Kanika Mann, Pratik Sehajpal, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, Jannat Zubair, and others. Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 will start airing on the Television screens from 2nd July every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm, only on Colors TV.

