Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Sidharth Nigam reveals why he declined Rohit Shetty hosted stunt reality show

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 shooting will be starting very soon but the show has already created a buzz on social media. It is one of the most popular and highly watched shows in the telly world, which keeps the audience hooked with its exciting stunts. The show will be hosted by action-director Rohit Shetty, and the shoot will be done in Cape Town, South Africa. Earlier ETimes reported that Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga fame Siddharth Nigam has been approached for the action-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12'. Now, Siddharth has finally commented on these rumours.

In a chat with ETimes, the Aladdin actor revealed why he will not be able to participate in the show. Siddharth shares that due to prior commitments that were already lined up it was impossible for him to cancel every meeting at the last minute and participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. He also added that he would be required to be present here physically and due to which he would not be taking up the show this year. The actor further added that he is often asked by people whether he is doing Rohit Shetty's reality show or not. On which the actor comments, "I'd like to tell everyone that I will be doing Khatron Ke Khiladi some day, but not this year". Siddharth also said that if the makers offer him this show next year he'll definitely participate.

On the professional front, Siddharth is best known for his performances in 'Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat', 'Chandra Nandini' and 'Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga' and is one of the fittest actors in the entertainment industry.

The confirmed 13 contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 are Rubina Dilaik, Chetna Pande, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Mohit Malik, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Faisal Shaikh (Mr. Faisu), Erika Packard, Kanika Mann, and Aneri Vajani.

Also Read: Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga fame Siddharth Nigam approached for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12