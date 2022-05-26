Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Simba Nagpal reveals his favourite contestants from the adventure show

Naagin 6 actor Simba Nagpal has been winning hearts with his performance in this supernatural drama by Ekta Kapoor. He is paired opposite Tejasswi Prakash on the show and was spotted on the set by the paparazzi. Simba, who was seen in Bigg Boss 15, was rumoured to participate in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12,' however, is busy with his daily soap. While interacting with the media, Simba Nagpal shared that he is excited to see his friends perform in filmmaker Rohit Shetty's show.

Simba Nagpal reveals his favourite contestants

When asked who are his favourites from 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12,' within a blink of his eye, he took Nishant Bhat and Rajiv Adatia's names. Simba Nagpal said, "Nishant, Raju (Rajiv) dono hi favourite hai mere." (Both Nishant and Rajiv are my favourites). The young actor said that all the contestants are very tough and wished them luck to excel on the show. In jest, Simba also said that Rajiv Adatia and the team are primarily going to entertain everyone on the show and task... (winks).

At the grand launch of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal shared that Tejasswi Prakash has motivated them for the show. "We have taken our lessons on not to panic and be mentally calm while performing the stunt," said Pratik. For the unversed, Tejasswi was a strong participant in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 and had to quit the show midway due to her eye injury. She was injured while performing a water stunt, and Karishma Tanna was declared the winner of season 10.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 confirmed contestants

Talking about Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, actors Mohit Malik, Sriti Jha, Aneri Vajani, Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi, Jannat Zubair, Erica Packard, Chetna Pande, Faisal Shaikh (Faisu), Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia will be seen performing some daredevil stunts. At the launch, Sriti spoke about the audience getting to see her real self sans any script unlike her character Pragya in Kumkum Bhagya.

The show is rumoured to go on air from mid-July. However, the makers haven't specified any date yet.

