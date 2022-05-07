Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Social media sensation Faisal Shaikh joins the list of confirmed contestants

The most popular and entertaining adventure-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 shoot will start very soon. The new season will be grander and adventourous than before. It will be hosted by the stunt director Rohit Shetty and the shooting will be done in Cape Town, South Africa. The show will be featuring a wide variety of contestants and one among them is social media star Faisal Shaikh.

Social media star Faisal Shaikh aka Mr. Faisu will now conquer his fears and survive the gruesome stunts in this season of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi.' Talking about the show, Faisal Shaikh said, “From being a social media super-star to now participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi, the feeling itself is unfathomable. Sharing the screen with the almighty of action, Rohit Shetty and performing adventures under his mentorship is what I am looking forward to in the show. I am ready for the thrill, action and adventure that awaits this season.”

The new season of the popular reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi has created a lot of buzz amongst the audiences. Other confirmed contestants of the show include Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Rubina Dilaik, Rajiv Adatia, Chetna Pande, Tushar Kalia and more.

The last season of Khatron Ke Khiladi saw famous television celebrities as participants and was conducted in South Africa. Last year, Shweta Tiwari, Divyanka Tripathi, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Aastha Gill, Arjun Bijlani, Varun Sood, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Vishal Aditya Singh, Anushka Sen, Mahekk Chahal, and Sana Makbul had participated. Arjun Bijlani was declared the winner.

