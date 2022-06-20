Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Sriti Jha battles fire as she walks on rope; Shivangi Joshi beats electric shocks

The stunt reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is creating quite a buzz on social media owing to the exciting stunts shown in the promos. The shoot for the reality show has started in Cape Town, South Africa and the contestants are seen taking part in thrilling tasks. Season 12 of the show is hosted by action director Rohit Shetty and there is an interesting mix of contestants including Shivangi Joshi, Sriti Jha, Rubina Dilaik, Jannat Zubair and more. In the recent promo of the show, Shivangi and Sriti Jha are seen taking head-on challenges.

In the promo, Shivangi Joshi is seen performing a task in which she is lying down in a shallow waterbed and there are wires above her, which have current flowing in them. She has to open a lock but gets mild electric shocks in the process. The actress is seen screaming on getting shocks. In another promo, Kumkum Bhagya fame Sriti Jha is seen walking on a rope with burning coal on the ground.

See videos here-

In an earlier promo of the show, Sriti Jha is seen doing stunts with dangerous animals. She is seen carrying a crocodile with her bare hands and she also kissed it during a task. The actress is also seen walking on a rope with a snake around her neck. There is another stunt in which she is seen falling into water from an aerial stunt.

In the present season, Sriti and Shivangi will be competing against Nishant Bhat, Erika Packard, Rajiv Adatia, Jannat Zubair, Chetna Pande, Rubina Dilaik, Tushar Kalia, Aneri Vajani, Faisal Shaikh, Pratik Sehajpal, Kanika Mann, and Mohit Malik for the trophy.

