Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Sriti Jha becomes the next confirmed contestant of the show

COLORS is ready to bring back the action-packed new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. There are many popular names who are said to be a part of the new season, and one of them is actress Sriti Jha. Sriti is among the most popular actresses in the television industry and has been part of numerous shows. She is particularly famous for her role of Pragya in the daily soap Kumkum Bhagya. And now, Sriti is all set to take an adventurous ride in her career as she confirms her participation in the stunt-reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12.

Sharing her excitement, Sriti Jha says that she is petrified of doing the show as she never plays with danger. But she further reveals that she has made her decision. Sriti adds, "In situations that require me to choose a ‘fight or flight’, I always chose flight. This decision is extremely contradictory to my personality, but I am extremely excited to surprise even myself if not anyone else. I am expecting it to be a fun decision overall.” After ruling the audience’s hearts in various daily soaps, now she is all set to be a part of this stunt-based reality show.

The new season of the popular reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi has created a lot of buzz amongst the audiences. Other confirmed contestants of the show include Shivangi Joshi, Rubina Dilaik, Rajiv Adatia, Chetna Pande, and more.

The last season of Khatron Ke Khiladi saw famous television celebrities as participants and was conducted in South Africa. Last year, Shweta Tiwari, Divyanka Tripathi, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Aastha Gill, Arjun Bijlani, Varun Sood, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Vishal Aditya Singh, Anushka Sen, Mahekk Chahal, and Sana Makbul had participated. Arjun Bijlani was declared the winner.

