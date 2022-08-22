Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Sriti Jha bids adieu to the show; Rohit Shetty calls her 'very strong'

In one of the most shocking eliminations, telly actress Sriti Jha got evicted from the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. Rohit Shetty's show is going at its pace and with each passing week, it is becoming tougher. Earlier, Erika Packard, Aneri Vajani, and Shivangi Joshi got evicted from the show. To note, Rohit Shetty is hosting the reality show for the seventh time this year and the camp has been set in Cape Town. The contestants of this season performed some gruesome stunts. However, Sriti Jha had to bid adieu to the show on August 21.

During the episode, Rajiv Adatia and Sriti Jha performed a partner stunt where Sriti was in the water, and Rajiv had to take out keys from the electric box. She couldn't and aborted the stunt. Upon this, host Rohit Shetty left shocked. To which, Sriti said she got mentally blocked under the water. After this, she went straight into the elimination.

In the elimination round, Sriti and Mohit Malik were originally at the bottom but Kanika Mann who had the K medal saved Mohit and swapped him with Jannat Zubair. Now, Sriti locked horns with Jannat. They did an aerial stunt where they had to swing and jump on the platforms on the left and right-hand sides and take out 10 flags. Sriti couldn't keep the momentum of the swing. While Sriti was doing the stunt, she said, "I don't have it in me. I don't deserve to be here." She couldn't gather the courage to jump from the swing. Rohit asked her what happened and she said she won't be able to complete the stunt and gave up.

In her goodbye speech, Sriti called Jannat "full too dhamaka" and praised her. Rohit Shetty praised Sriti and called her 'very strong'. He also added that he saw her in the finale. Sriti's eviction left Nishant emotional who also hugged her while saying goodbye,

Talking about Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12, filmmaker Rohit Shetty is hosting the show for the seventh time this year and the show premiered on July 02. The contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 are Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Jannat Zubair, Kanika Mann, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, among others.

You can watch the show every Saturday and Sunday on Colors TV and Voot.

