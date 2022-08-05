Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Sriti Jha channels her inner daredevil side & stuns contestants with 'fiery moves'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, hosted by Rohit Shetty, is one of the top-rated shows in the reality genre, and its engaging content has hooked the attention of the audience. The participants are battling spine-chilling stunts and overcoming their fears to survive till the end of the show. The viewers enjoy the sight of their favorite contestant battling creepy crawlies and overcoming the fear of height, water and several other things. Apart from the stunts, Rohit Shetty also makes the contestants engage in banter before performing the allocated main stunt.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 new promo:

In the recent promo shared by the channel on its Instagram handle, we get to see the 'sanskari bahu' of Indian Television, Sriti Jha, showcasing her killer fiery moves while tackling an iron rod lit with fire. Sriti is seen making many jaws drop as she shakes a leg by managing the rod. We can hear her co-contestants cheering for her as she performs. The caption of this promo read, "Sriti ke fiery moves ne bana liya humaare dil mein jagah Dekhiye #KhatronKeKhiladi, har Sat aur Sun, raat 9 baje, sirf #Colors par! Anytime on @voot".

Click here to watch Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 promo

Speaking of Sriti, the actress has been surprising her fans every week by giving a tough fight to the stunts allocated to her.

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 12:

Every week there are eliminations, where one among these daredevil contestants bids adieu to the show. Till now there have been four evictions, Erika Packard, Aneri Vajani, Shivangi Joshi, and Pratik Sehajpal. At present, the contestants of the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 are Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Faisal Shaikh, Kanika Mann, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat and Jannat Zubair.

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Pratik Sehajpal gets eliminated from Rohit Shetty's show