Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Sriti Jha feels intimidated by Rohit Shetty; Says 'I can’t look him in the eye & talk'

Sriti Jha is a prominent actress in the entertainment industry and has been part of several popular shows. She rose to fame with her role of Pragya in Kumkum Bhagya. She was part of the show for almost 7 years but she left the show recently along with her co-star Shabir Ahluwalia. The actress is presently seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Sriti recently opened up on missing Kumkum Bhagya sets and her bond with show host Rohit Shetty.

Sriti is all praise for host Rohit Shetty and shared, "The experience of working with Rohit Shetty sir is completely new for me. He doesn’t know me, for us he is a celebrity and a big filmmaker. He comes with a certain amount of intimidation. I was very intimidated and in fact, I still am. I can’t look him in the eye and talk. He has a big personality and I can’t look into his eyes while talking. But the amount of faith he shows in us that we will do the stunts, is amazing. It comes from the place of kindness in his heart. We are a bunch of strangers to him but he still has belief in us. He is the most happy person on the sets when someone performs the stunt. We just go all out and do stunts to just make him happy and proud of us," concluded she.

Talking about how much she is missing the Kumkum Bhagya sets and the new journey of Khatron Ke Khiladi, Sriti shared, "I miss it a lot and I miss going to the Kumkum Bhagya set and meeting my unit everyday. In fact, I wasn’t looking for an escape from that. Khatron Ke Khiladi is refreshing but I wouldn’t say that I don’t like being on the Kumkum Bhagya set. I really take comfort in the mundane and routine life a lot.” She also added that she likes being on KKK12 also, travelling every day to shoot locations with everyone on a bus, having lunch together, chatting with other contestants and dancing with them.

Also read- Sriti Jha opens up on leaving Kumkum Bhagya & doing 'crazy stuff' in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12