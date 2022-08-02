Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Sriti Jha, Mr Faisu entertain everyone with their war of words in a roast battle; Watch

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 is among the most popular and highly watched shows on TV screens presently. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, it is the only reality show which has been ranking amongst the top 5 since it started airing. Every weekend, audiences get to see their favourite celebs performing gruesome stunts and the competition of this season is intensifying with each passing day. Amidst this, the contestants are not missing any opportunity to add humor to the show. Their fun banter is also liked by the audiences.

Sriti Jha and Faisal Shaikh's new video

Colors recently dropped an entertaining video of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 on its Instagram handle. In this clip, we get to see the contestants divided into two teams, Mr. Faisu and Sriti Jha's teams. Faisal and Sriti are then seen engaging in a fun 'war of words'. It starts with him teasing Sriti by saying, "Itni shaant rehti hai ye ladki, lagta hai mu mei paan hai dabayi, India wants to know, itna sanata kyu hai bhai". Sriti also gives a befitting reply to him and said, "Kya hai na Faisu mia, kuch sikh lijiye yeh show se- ache ache hil jate hai, vaise sach yeh hai ki aapki pic se zyada likes mere good morning post ko mil jate hai". Amidst this, their co-contestants are seen cheering the two.

The caption of this promo read, "Sriti aur Faisal ne classic war of words se kiya ek doosre ko roast. Inn dono mein se, whose side are you on? Dekhiye #KhatronKeKhiladi, har Sat aur Sun, raat 9 baje, sirf #Colors par! Anytime on @voot".

Update on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12:

Till now there have been four evictions, Erica Packard, Aneri Vajani, Shivangi Joshi, and Pratik Sehajpal. At present, the contestants of the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 are Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Faisal Shaikh, Kanika Mann, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat and Jannat Zubair.

