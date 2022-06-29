Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Sriti Jha shows her swag in latest PHOTO; Captures Cape Town's beauty

Sriti Jha is known for her television show, Kumkum Bhagya. She played the role of Pragya in it and the show ran for several years. Its popularity led the makers of the show to get a spin-off too, titled, Kundali Bhagya. Sriti Jha as Pragya became a household name and the audience is excited to see their saree-clad bahu do some daredevil stunts. Sriti, who has often had a soft demeanour, will surprise many with her hidden talents in this Rohit Shetty show.

Sriti Jha is enjoying the scenic beauty of Cape Town. While others are capturing pictures of themselves, Sriti has her Instagram filled with nature's beautiful creations. The Kumkum Bhagya actress' latest photo interestingly features her and has her posing in the middle of the road. Dressed in black joggers, a white tank top, and a black printed jacket, she looked smart. The grey and pink shoes amped up her casual look. She captioned this post, "If “Is sheher ko yeh hua kya hai” had a face." Meiyang Chang had a best response to her caption, that read: "कहीं राख है तो कहीं धुआँ धुआँ ".

Check out Sriti Jha's Instagram post here:

Sriti has developed a bond with Jannat Zubair, Mohit Malik and Tushar Kalia on the show. A few promos released from the show have Sriti walk on a rope with a snake around her neck, battle fire, and a lot more. In one of the first videos shared by her, she was seen teaching a skill to Mohit Malik. Sriti is called the "superwoman" by most of her Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 co-contestants.

Shabir Ahluwalia's advice for Sriti Jha

For the uninitiated, Sriti Jha's co-actor of seven-and-a-half years, Shabir Ahluwalia had lifted the trophy of Khatron Ke Khiladi 3. He has advised her to just have fun on the show and in life. Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is all set to premiere on July 2.

Also Read: Check out the rustic and warm abode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Sriti Jha

