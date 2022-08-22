Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Sriti Jha takes a dig at herself and shares unseen footage of her elimination stunt

Rohit Shetty's show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, is becoming tougher and more challenging with every passing week. The viewers enjoy the sight of their favourite contestant battling creepy crawlies and overcoming their fears. Surviving these spine-chilling stunts till the end is truly one of the hardest things a contestant faces while performing. A similar incident took place in the previous episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 when popular actress Sriti Jha aborted the allocated task and got evicted.

Today, Sriti Jha uploaded cute footage of a Panda on her Instagram story, and sharing this, she wrote, "Just sharing some unseen footage from my elimination stunt #kkk12". After this, she shared another hilarious video of a monkey running around and wrote, "This summarises my kkk12 journey!" Sriti also dropped a clip on her story of a monkey chilling and sipping a drink and wrote, "And I hereby bid adieu! Farewell my friends This was fun!"

Speaking about Sriti Jha's elimination stunt, she locked horns with Jannat. They did an aerial stunt where they had to swing and jump on the platforms on the left and right-hand sides and take out 10 flags. Sriti couldn't keep the momentum of the swing. Rohit kept encouraging her but Sriti said that she won't be able to complete the stunt and gave up. In her goodbye speech, Sriti called Jannat "full too dhamaka" and praised her. Rohit Shetty lauded Sriti and said that he was hoping to see her in the finale and also called her 'very strong'.

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 12:

Till now there have been five evictions of Erika Packard, Aneri Vajani, Chetna Pande, Sriti Jha, and Shivangi Joshi. At present, the contestants of the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 are Rubina Dilaik, Faisal Shaikh, Kanika Mann, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, and Jannat Zubair. The 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, hosted by Rohit Shetty, premiered on 2nd July 2022.

