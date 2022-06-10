Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Sriti Jha walks on a rope with snake around her neck; WATCH Video

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has created quite a buzz on social media since the start of the shooting. All the contestants of the show have reached Cape Town and they are seen having a gala time. They have been sharing fun pictures and videos of themselves enjoying their days in the beautiful city. The shoot for the show has already started. In the recent promo of the show, contest Sriti Jha is overcoming her fears in the animal-based stunt.

In the promo of the show, Sriti Jha is seen doing stunts with dangerous animals. She is seen carrying a crocodile with her bare hands and she also kissed it during a task. The actress is also seen walking on a rope with a snake around her neck. There is another stunt in which she is seen falling into water from an aerial stunt.

See the post here-

In an earlier interview with Etimes, Sriti shared that she is excited, thrilled and very nervous because all the contestants who are participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi, are putting themselves in unknown territory. She shared they are willing to put themselves in a scary situation and more than anything she is extremely nervous.

Talking about her favourite contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi, she said that has to be her former co-star Shabir Ahluwalia. She said, “Arre favourite Khatron Ke Khiladi contestants of course it has to be Shabir Ahluwalia forever. He is my favourite in everything. I’ve learnt from him that you should always enjoy your life. I’ve not taken any tips from him but I know if I ask him, he will ask me to have a good time on the show.” Sriti Jha became a popular name with her role of Pragya in TV show Kumkum Bhagya.



