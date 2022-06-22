Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 star Aneri Vajani on her and Harsh Rajput's dating rumours & feeling lonely in Cape Town

Aneri Vajani, who was last seen in the daily soap Anupamaa, will soon be seen showing her adventurous side in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The actress is a very popular name in the telly industry and has been part of several successful TV shows like Beyhadh. She is currently in South Africa for a stunt reality show. Aneri spoke to ETimes TV about doing daredevil stunts and overcoming her phobias. She also opened up about missing her family in South Africa and battling loneliness every night. She also reacted to her linkup rumours with Harsh Rajput.

The actress revealed during the interview that it's the first time she has been away from her family for such a long time, "I am missing my family way too much. I have never stayed away from them for such a long time. Either I’ve Munna Bhai with me or I’ve Priya or mom with me, but nobody is there this time. This feeling of loneliness when you enter your room at the end of the day and there’s nobody to talk to, it’s heartbreaking. How much you can talk to the contestants also, everyone is tired at night and they also need rest. You can’t always be on each other’s face. After returning to my room, I used to feel that void when I would enter my room. The sad part for me was I am not used to sleeping alone, I switch on Television and all the lights while sleeping. This feeling of loneliness I’ll never forget, itna akela maine nahi Mehsus kiya apne aap ko. But I’ve now spent close to 20 days here and I’ve learnt to sleep alone," shared Aneri.

Aneri and her close friend Harsh Rajput have often been linked to each other, but the two have always denied these reports. Recently, Aneri sparked linkup rumours with Harsh when the latter came to see off her at the airport while she was leaving for South Africa When we asked if they are dating, Aneri denied the rumours and said that she is only focussing on her work. She added that when the time will be right, she will let people know about her relationship or marriage.

