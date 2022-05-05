Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Tushar Kalia, Erika Packard are confirmed contestants in the stunt-reality show

The stunt reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most entertaining and exhilarating shows, which offers an adrenaline rush to fans with its dangerous stunts. The show is back with its new season and this time it's going to be better than the previous episodes. The details of the season are yet to be revealed. For making the season a thrilling one, an eclectic mix of contestants has been chosen for the season, who will set aside their deepest fears and perform some exceptional stunts. As per the recent developments, popular choreographer Tushar Kalia and actress Erika Packard will be part of the show.

Popular choreographer Tushar Kalia is now confirmed to be a part of the show. Talking about his entry in the show, Dance Deewane 3 judge Tushar Kalia said, “Performing action and stunts has always been on my list, and participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi is a step in that direction. My interest in exploring newer adventures will come in handy during this journey and I'm looking forward to it under Rohit sir's guidance".

Popular model and actress, Erika Packard will be seen making her entry in the show. Talking about being part of the stunt-based reality show, Erika Packard shared, "I always wanted to test my capabilities and conquer my fears. I am glad that I am going to be part of a cult show like ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’, which will not only help me emerge physically stronger but also test the limits of my mental strength.”

The show will be hosted by Rohit Shetty and the stunts shoot will be done in Cape Town, South Africa.

