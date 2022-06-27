Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Tushar Kalia, Jannat Zubair spread Bollywood magic in Cape Town & groove on Rangisari

Tushar Kalia is a talented dancer and choreographer in the entertainment sector. He has worked with numerous actors and was a participant in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Tushar also judged Dance Deewane, along with Madhuri Dixit. At present, Tushar is in Cape Town as he is busy shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. All the contestants in this season are already sharing great camaraderie and are often spotted doing dancing, creating videos, or exploring Cape Town.

Today, Jannat Zubair, who is also a contestant on the show uploaded a video along with her co-contestant Tushar on her social media handle. In this video, the two can be seen dancing to 'Rangisari' song from Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Sharing this clip, in the caption, she wrote, "Currently playing this song on repeat!". Here, Jannat can be seen sporting a casual white T-shirt and paired it with blue pants and white shoes. On the other hand, Tushar looks dapper in a black sleeveless T-shirt and off-white pants which he paired with white shoes.

Earlier, in an interview, Tushar Kalia had opened up about being a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 and shared his excitement. He said, “Performing action and stunts has always been on my list, and participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi is a step in that direction. My interest in exploring newer adventures will come in handy during this journey and I'm looking forward to it under Rohit sir's guidance".

However, it will be interesting to witness Tushar and Jannat performing gruesome stunts on the show. Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 will start airing on TV screens from 2nd July every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm on Colors TV.

