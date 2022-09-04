Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Tushar Kalia leaves ‘Tear Gas’ stunt for Nishant Bhat and prioritises their friendship

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, hosted by Rohit Shetty, is one of the top-rated shows in the reality genre, and its engaging content has hooked the attention of the audience. This weekend, the return of ‘Phande Ka Fanda’ week pushes the envelope of fear on the show. At the beginning of the week, host Rohit Shetty hands out the ‘Fear Phanda’ to every contestant. At the end of their designated stunt, the contestant who performs the best will be relieved of the ‘Fear Phanda’.

Amidst the fear game, this weekend the viewers will witness an epitome of selfless friendship between Tushar Kalia and Nishant Bhat. Despite the cutthroat competition, Tushar and Nishant will prioritise their friendship over the game, portraying their unbreakable bond. In the first stunt ‘Tear Gas’, Tushar and Nishant were the only two contestants left, and that’s when Tushar asked Nishant, ‘You want to do this? To which, Nishant replied, ‘Yes’. Putting friendship ahead of the competition, Tushar leaves the stunt area and lets Nishant win. This amicable friendship between Tushar and Nishant will be the highlight of this season and will surely win over viewers’ hearts.

In addition to all the perilous stunts, the bar of entertainment has been raised this weekend with many fun-filled moments and highlights on ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’. Host Rohit Shetty is back with the ‘Impractical Jokers’ and this time the prank will be played on Rubina Dilaik and Mohit Malik. What remains consistent on the show is Rajiv Adatia’s ‘Muhavare Game’. Further, tickling your funny bones, host Rohit Shetty gets Rajiv to lie down with a snake on his chest, as he learns the true meaning of the muhavra ‘Chaati pe saanp lotna’.

Lastly, packing a big surprise for the fans of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’, everyone’s favourite Faisal Shaikh and the courageous Sriti Jha will make a ‘Dhamakedar’ re-entry.

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 12:

Till now there have been four evictions of Erika Packard, Aneri Vajani, Shivangi Joshi, and Chetna Pande. The contestants who got eliminated but returned again on the show are Pratik Sehajpal, Sriti Jha, and Mr. Faisu. At present, the contestants of the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 are Rubina Dilaik, Faisal Shaikh, Kanika Mann, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Sriti Jha, Rajiv Adatia, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat and Jannat Zubair. The 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, hosted by Rohit Shetty, premiered on 2nd July 2022.

