Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Tushar Kalia, Nishant Bhat help Mohit Malik to impress a girl; Addite Malik REACTS

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 shoot concluded a few days ago and contestant Mohit Malik has finally returned to Mumbai, India after spending more than a month in Cape Town. The actor is mesmerized by the beauty of Cape Town and wishes to take his wife Addite Malik and son Ekbir to the location soon. The entire team had a great time in Cape Town, where they not only took part in some thrilling stunts but also had a gala time when they were not shooting. In the recent fun promo, Nishant Bhat and Tushar Kalia are seen helping Mohit to impress a girl.

In the video, Tushar Kalia, Nishant Bhat and Mohit Malik are seen hanging around in Cape Town. Mohit spots a beautiful girl sitting on a bench and he tells them that he is going to impress her. He is seen trying to impress her and he dances to Shahid Kapoor’s hit track Gandi Baat. He swirls her and clicks a selfie with her. Suddenly her boyfriend arrives and Mohit backs off. Tushar and Nishant are seen enjoying the hilarious scene. Mohit captioned the video, “Khiladis nahi chodte hai ek doosre ka saath, chahe ho khatra ya kisko karna ho impress #BroCode”

See video here- CLICK

Mohit’s wife Addite Malik is stunned to see the video and drops shocked face emojis on the post. Even actress Juhi Parmar commented, “Mohhiittttt ye kya hua kaise hua kab hua.. tu to aisa na tha.. @additemalik.”

Numerous fans also commented, like one said, “Laughing out hard”, another said, “Ghar PE a66e se dhulai hogi”. A fan wrote, “To sab hota tha Capetown me @additemalik mam k absence me and #NiShar aag me ghee daal rhe hn.”

Mohit Malik and Addite were recently spotted partying with other Khiladis of the show as they celebrate their comeback from the show.

Also read- Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: 'I make sure to call Addite before performing my stunts,' says Mohit Malik; EXCLUSIVE