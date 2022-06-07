Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Tushar Kalia, Pratik Sehajpal & Faisal Shaikh flaunt their ripped physique; PIC

Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on the small screen, hosted by producer-director Rohit Shetty. The show focuses on making celebrities perform some dangerous stunts and compete against each other for a large sum of prize money. Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 participants have reached Cape Town along with the host Rohit Shetty and have kickstarted the shooting for the show. The contestants are sharing pictures on their social media handles and are keeping fans updated with their whereabouts.

Yesterday, on 6th June, the contestants took to their social media handles and dropped pictures and videos along with the daredevil host Rohit Shetty. The contestants are all set to take up any challenge on the show and perform it with courage. One of the participants, Tushar Kalia also shared a picture along with his co-contestants Pratik Sehajpal and Faisal Shaikh amidst the stunts. In this picture, the trio can be spotted showing off their ripped physique on the beach.

Rohit Shetty will be seen hosting the show for the seventh time this year. For the unversed, the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 are Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Munawar Faruqui, Kanika Mann, Pratik Sehajpal, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, Jannat Zubair among others.

The hearsay is that the promos of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 were shot back on the 24th of May, and they will soon be aired for the viewers to see. The contestants already have a very dedicated fan following and that should boost the prospects of the show further. The shoot of the show will happen extensively for about 2 months in Cape Town. Reportedly, the show will start airing on COLORS TV from 7th August.

