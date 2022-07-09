Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 witnesses its first clash as contestants nominate Rubina Dilaik for elimination stunt

The new season of COLORS’ ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’ has already begun creating a buzz with its thrilling stunts that the contestants are performing amidst the scenic landscapes of Cape Town. The competition is intensifying more than ever. The dapper host Rohit Shetty will bring twists and turns at every step to ensure this year’s promise ‘Bachke Khan Jayega, Khatra Kahi se bhi aayega’. With mind-blowing stunts, the viewers will also be treated to a power-packed punch of entertainment. For viewers, this episode will bring ‘BIGG BOSS’ vibes as all the ‘Khiladis’ get into an argument for taking each other’s names for an elimination stunt.

The tension takes over when the contestants must choose the contenders for the elimination stunt amongst themselves to will face the eviction round. For viewers, this episode will bring ‘Bigg Boss’ vibes as all the ‘Khiladis’ get into t an argument for taking each other’s names. The contestants gang up against Rubina and nominate her for the Stunt. The battle of stunts turns into the battle of words when Rubina gives it back questioning them on what basis they are nominating her and claiming others for being insecure.

The dosage of fun increases when the Gujarati ben 'Ápexa' enters the show who happens to be host Rohit Shetty’s huge fan. Having a prominent gujju accent, Apexa will be playing a quiz with the action guru and Kanika Mann. While the contestants witness Apexa’s favouring Rohit, Kanika faces hilarious punishments for giving wrong answers to her perplexing questions.

This week the audience will witness Sriti Jha showing her slacklining skills once again but with a twist; this time she will be doing the task above burning coal. It's just not Sriti who's showcasing her skill but one of the strongest contestants Tushar Kalia will also be seen showing off his amazing dance skills in the stunt arena.

Also read- Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 PROMO: Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal & others play 'Tug of war'; Who will win?