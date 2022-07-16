Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's Aneri Vajani confesses of falling in love; Says 'I will let everyone know but...'

Aneri Vajani, who was last seen in the daily soap Anupamaa, is now showing her adventurous side in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. The actress is a very popular name in the telly industry and has been part of several successful TV shows like Beyhadh and others. She is currently in South Africa shooting for Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show. The Anupamaa actress has been performing gruesome stunts in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 and has also been enjoying her time in Cape Town.

Now, in a chat with Hindustan Times, Aneri recently opened up on her personal life and revealed that she is seeing someone. When asked if she is dating Nisha Aur Uske Cousins co-star Mishkat Varma, Aneri declines and says they are very good friends and there is absolutely nothing between them. She further adds that they love and respect each other. Aneri also revealed that there is only friendship and they enjoy working together and she has no clue why people link them.

When questioned about her love life, the Anupamaa actress then confessed to the portal that she is in love. Aneri says, “Yes I’m in love. But I want to take my time to tell it to the world. I’m looking forward to letting everyone know. But when I feel like it. For now, it is the most beautiful feeling to be in love.”

Aneri Vajan's career:

Aneri has worked in numerous shows including Kaali – Ek Punar Avatar, Crazy Stupid Ishq, Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, Beyhadh, Pavitra Bhagya, Anupamaa, and presently she is seen in Rohit Shetty hosted show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

