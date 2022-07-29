Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's Jannat Zubair visits a zoo in Abu Dhabi & drops PICS of her surreal experience

Jannat Zubair is one of the youngest and the most popular celebrities in the entertainment sector. This star started her career at a very young age and now is amongst the most successful actresses in the industry. She has been a part of numerous popular shows. For a few years now, the actress was away from the screens but was in touch with her fans through social media.

Jannat Zubair visits a zoo in Abu Dhabi

Jannat is a social media sensation and has 43.5 million followers on her Instagram account. Today, Jannat shared several photos on her Instagram handle giving a glimpse of her tour of Abu Dhabi's famous Al Ain Zoo. In these photos, Jannat can be seen feeding Giraffes and also clicking snaps of zebras and deer. Sharing these photos, she captioned, "Never knew that I love them so much!" Like always her post has received many likes and comments.

Jannat Zubair in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12:

Jannat Zubair is one of the youngest contenders in Rohit Shetty hosted reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. The actress has been winning hearts with her daredevil performance on her first ever reality show. Apart from this, Jannat has formed a really close bond with actress Shivangi Joshi, who was also a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. In Cape Town, Jannat and Shivangi had a gala time as they created reels, clicked pictures, and supported each other while performing stunts. After returning from Cape Town, Jannat and Shivangi were also seen hanging out together.

On the professional front, Jannat Zubair became a household name with the television shows, Phulwa and Tu Aashiqui. Apart from this, she even starred in several music videos.

