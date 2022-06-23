Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's Kanika Mann REVEALS she had to block her dad to post bikini pic on social media

Kanika Mann is one of the most popular actresses in the telly world. She rose to fame with her TV show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega and has also worked in several music videos. Next, she has participated in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. To note, the shooting of the 12th season of the reality show has begun in Cape Town and like every year, this time too, audiences will see an interesting mix of celebrities and popular personalities who will compete for the trophy. Kanika enjoys a massive fan following in social media and every now and then, she treats her fans with some amazing photos.

Recently, in a chat with ETimes, Kanika Mann revealed that once she had blocked her father from her Instagram and explained the reason behind it too. The telly actress spoke about her bikini photo that went viral a few days back and said that she is scared of her dad's reaction on it. Kanika quipped, "I hadn't blocked my sister so she kept seeing my photos and then my papa asked me why couldn't he see the pictures. My sister tried to convince him by saying that I am not uploading many pictures and he asked her but why can't he see any photos. My dad is not very familiar with Instagram (laughs). So, somehow, I hid the pictures and then unblocked him. The show is going to go on-air soon and then I have to disappear and don't know how I will face them then."

Talking about Khatron Ke Khiladi, Rohit Shetty will be seen hosting the show for the seventh time this year. The contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 are Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Munawar Faruqui, Kanika Mann, Pratik Sehajpal, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, Jannat Zubair among others.

