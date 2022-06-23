Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's Mohit Malik gets a surprise from wife Aditi Malik on Father's Day; Find out inside

Actor Mohit Malik is a very well know Television star and has given stellar performances in shows like 'Doli Armaano Ki' and 'Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala'. The audience has showered love on him in both positive and negative characters. Mohit Malik is married to actress Aditi Shirwaikar and they are one of the most loved couples in the television industry. Mohit and Aditi are blessed with a son named Ekbir. Recently, we celebrated International Father's Day on June 19. Mohit couldn't be with his little munchkin to celebrate this day as the actor is presently shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 in Cape Town.

However, Mohit's better half Aditi made sure to make this day special for him and she arranged for a small surprise for the actor in Cape Town. Aditi arranged a cake for Mohit on Father's Day and the actor was overwhelmed while cutting the cake as he terribly missed Aditi and Ekbir. Mohit was accompanied by his co-contestants Nishant Bhat, Sriti Jha, Kanika Mann, and others during this small celebration. Aditi shared this video today on her Instagram handle and captioned, "Love Us, wish I cud just get myself delivered there.. or just May be jump in this video PS @nishantbhat85 kuch kuch hota hai tum nahi samjhoge".

Mohit and Aditi's love story:

Not many know that Aditi and Mohit first met on the sets of their show Banoo Main Teri Dulhan and soon became friends. Just a few months into the friendship, the two developed a strong liking for each other. The duo then exchanged rings on July 14, 2010, and walked down the aisle on December 1, the same year. The duo welcomed their first baby boy Ekbir on 27 April 2021.

About Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12:

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 shoot will happen extensively for about 2 months in Cape Town. The contestants of the show are Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Kanika Mann, Pratik Sehajpal, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, Jannat Zubair, and others. Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 will start airing on TV from 2nd July every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm on Colors TV.

