EXCLUSIVE: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's Mohit Malik meets Ekbir after a month: He isn't letting me out of his sight

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's shoot concluded this weekend and contestant Mohit Malik has finally returned to Mumbai, India after spending more than a month in Cape Town. The actor is mesmerized by the beauty of Cape Town and wishes to take his wife Addite Malik and son Ekbir to the location soon. The entire team has returned and Mohit was surprised to see his family waiting at the airport gate to receive him.

Mohit Malik got very emotional on seeing his family and the trio was seen sharing a few emotional moments and hugs together. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant said, “Addite told me that my son had been anticipating my return since yesterday, so much that he did not even sleep a wink last night. She tells me that Ekbir has been up since 7 am to accompany her to the airport.”

The Kulfi Kumar Bajewala actor had admitted in earlier interviews that he hadn’t been away from Addite for more than 10 days after Ekbir's birth. This is what made it more difficult for the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant. "When Ekbir saw me, he was stunned for a minute. But ever since I took him in my arms at the airport, he hasn’t left my side at all and that feeling is heavenly. In fact, even now, he isn’t going to anyone else and wants to stay with me. Ekbir is roaming around me, not letting me out of his sight and that is a beautiful feeling. He keeps calling me ‘Baba’, ‘Baba’ and it's the most content feeling to hear those words from his mouth,” Mohit adds.

“I finally got to take my son in my arms after a month and a half. But it felt like a lifetime. The feeling of hugging my family after so long is unexplainable. And now that I am back, all I plan on doing now is spending some quality time with Aditi and Ekbir. As overwhelming and happy as I am to be back, all I plan on doing for the next few days is play with my son, feed him, bathe him, and put him to sleep. I’m going to unwind this way,” he concludes.

