Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's Rubina Dilaik enjoys her time with Abhinav Shukla; Check out their piping hot PICS

Rubina Dilaik has returned from Cape Town where she was shooting for the adventurous reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The entire team is back in the bay and they are enjoying by indulging in their favourite hobbies. Rubina and Abhinav Shukla are travel junkies and love to cease time when they are together. The television actress was away for 50 days from her family and is compensating for the lost time by enjoying in nature's lap and taking some dip in the fresh mountain water.

Rubina Dilaik shared photos of her striking different poses with Abhinav Shukla and captioned them: "Us #wanderlust." Abhinav, who showed his expertise in Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, also dropped a sizzling photo. The caption read, "Posing comes Natural!" While one may find it difficult to move their eyes away from the couple's photos, actress Pooja Hegde's comment is sure to grab your attention. She wrote, "Hi! garmi!!! (sic)" Even their fans couldn't stop writing about how the couple is raising the temperature with their travel photos.

Check out Abhinav Shukla's post here:

Here are the snaps shared by Rubina Dilaik:

While Rubina was shooting, Abhinav took many solo treks and posted mesmerisingly beautiful pictures on his Instagram.

Rubina Dilaik's stint on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

She showcased her fiery side on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 too and was fondly addressed 'Rubina Maa' by everyone. Her fun banters with Rajiv Adatia left everyone literally rolling on the floor. When it came to performing stunts, she kept a very strong attitude and completed major tasks with ease. In the recent episode, she accused Kanika Mann of cheating by doing some research online on her phone before the Ostrich task.

