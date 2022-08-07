Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's Rubina Dilaik starts her August with a rigorous workout routine; WATCH video from gym

Rubina Dilaik is one of the most popular actresses in the entertainment industry. She started her career with Chhoti Bahu but became a prominent household name with her show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. She has been entertaining the audiences for a decade and now she has been winning hearts by performing daredevil stunts in Rohit Shetty's stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12.

Rubina enjoys a massive fan following on social media, owing to her fashion sense and style statement. She is very active on her social media handle and often uploads glamorous pictures. Apart from that, Rubina also gives a glimpse of her workout sessions. Today, she shared a video on her Instagram handle and captioned it, "Dear August! Preparing to be reborn again….". In this video, Rubina is seen dressed in stunning blue athleisure and has been shelling out some major fitness goals.

Click here to watch Rubina's video

Earlier, before entering Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12, she said, “I have endured many obstacles in life that have made me stronger, and I am very motivated and excited to be on ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’. I am confident that with Rohit Shetty sir’s guidance, I will be able to achieve more than I have set for myself. Much love to all my fans and I want them to support me in this new endeavour.”

On the professional front, Rubina was seen opposite Rajpal Yadav in a film titled Ardh, which premiered on Zee5 on 10th June.

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's Rubina Dilaik enjoys her time with Abhinav Shukla; Check out their piping hot PICS